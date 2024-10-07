Breaking News
Kiara Advani shares behind-the-scenes pic with 'War 2' director Ayan Mukerji

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Kiara Advani-starrer 'War 2' is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles

Kiara Advani shares behind-the-scenes pic with 'War 2' director Ayan Mukerji

Kiara Advani with Ayan Mukerji Pics/Instagram

Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for 'War 2', shared a picture with the director Ayan Mukerji from the sets.


Kiara on Sunday took to her Instagram story to treat fans with a selfie with Ayan.


Clad in a white attire while covering her head with white dupatta, Kiara looked beautiful.


Twinning in white, Ayan happily posed for the selfie.

Along with the photo, she captioned the post, "Holy Sunday."

Recently, a series of pictures and videos from the set in Italy went viral on social media, offering a sneak peek at Hrithik Roshan and Kiara's look.

In the viral pictures posted by Hrithik's fan page, Hrithik and Kiara can be seen shooting a romantic sequence for the song in the streets of Italy.

Hrithik wore a white T-shirt teamed up with a grey shirt and denim, while Kiara looked stunning in a checked pink dress.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

The film also stars Jr NTR.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Apart from this, Kiara is also a part of Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer'. The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Kiara is also a part of 'Don 3', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh.

