Kiran Bhatt: Rasik Dave was strict on stage and jolly when curtains fell

Actor-friend Kiran Bhatt remembers the happy-go-lucky actor with whom he shared a personal and professional relationship

Rasik Dave

I have so many memories with Rasik [Dave] because we’ve been friends for over 35 years. He was the first person to join me in my first Gujarati play. Whenever either of us found a good play, we would come together to be a part of it. Whenever he did a play, we would easily record more than 100 shows. In fact, I have done a play with the entire family called Takdir No Takajo. They are a loveable family and have been [affiliated] with theatre since long.

Ketki [Rasik’s wife] is currently doing a play with us called 'Khel Khele Khelaiya'.

[When I spoke to him] last week, he told me, “Even if something happened to me, do not cancel any shows”. He always inspired people and [believed] that the show must go on. To [commemorate his life] Ketki is performing tomorrow at Ghatkopar and on another stage, the day after. I remember doing this play with him where we were both acting as thieves. Somehow people mistook us to be real thieves, chased us and started hitting us. When I complained, he said that even if we are getting hit, it is a lot of fun [to make it seem real]. We bonded over plays. I had a professional and personal relationship with Rasik.

He was strict on stage and jolly when the curtain fell. He would throw a party and invite everyone after the shows were over. Rasik loved eating rasgullas and gulab jamuns. He knew how to enjoy life. He is the one and only handsome guy from the Gujarati industry He had a lovely soul.