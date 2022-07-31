Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kiran Bhatt Rasik Dave was strict on stage and jolly when curtains fell

Kiran Bhatt: Rasik Dave was strict on stage and jolly when curtains fell

Updated on: 31 July,2022 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Actor-friend Kiran Bhatt remembers the happy-go-lucky actor with whom he shared a personal and professional relationship

Kiran Bhatt: Rasik Dave was strict on stage and jolly when curtains fell

Rasik Dave


Kiran Bhatt I have so many memories with Rasik [Dave] because we’ve been friends for over 35 years. He was the first person to join me in my first Gujarati play. Whenever either of us found a good play, we would come together to be a part of it. Whenever he did a play, we would easily record more than 100 shows. In fact, I have done a play with the entire family called Takdir No Takajo. They are a loveable family and have been [affiliated] with theatre since long. 

Ketki [Rasik’s wife] is currently doing a play with us called 'Khel Khele Khelaiya'.

[When I spoke to him] last week, he told me, “Even if something happened to me, do not cancel any shows”. He always inspired people and [believed] that the show must go on. To [commemorate his life] Ketki is performing tomorrow at Ghatkopar and on another stage, the day after. I remember doing this play with him where we were both acting as thieves. Somehow people mistook us to be real thieves, chased us and started hitting us. When I complained, he said that even if we are getting hit, it is a lot of fun [to make it seem real]. We bonded over plays. I had a professional and personal relationship with Rasik.


He was strict on stage and jolly when the curtain fell. He would throw a party and invite everyone after the shows were over. Rasik loved eating rasgullas and gulab jamuns. He knew how to enjoy life. He is the one and only handsome guy from the Gujarati industry He had a lovely soul.

bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK