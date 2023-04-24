'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: This is how much Salman Khan-starrer collected in opening weekend

The film collected over Rs 25 crore on Saturday and Sunday bringing the opening weekend collection to Rs 68.17 crore

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Eid offering 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' had underwhelming start at the box office. However, on day 2 the collections picked up by over 60 percent and the momentum was intact on Sunday as well. The film collected over Rs 25 crore on Saturday and Sunday bringing the opening weekend collection to Rs 68.17 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Monday morning to share the opening weekend collection reports. "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… #SalmanKhan’s star power + #Eid festivities ensured #HouseFull boards across many properties on Sat and Sun… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr. Total: ₹ 68.17 cr. #India biz."

"The jump on Sat and Sun - in mass circuits specifically - has contributed to a big, fat total… In fact, a major chunk of revenue has come from this sector, which is a good sign since *many films* were struggling to stay afloat in mass pockets this year. The real test for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan starts today [Mon]… It’s a wait and watch situation right now," he added.

The film witnessed a growth of 3.40 percent on Sunday in comparison to Saturday.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

A few days before, Salman addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, Salman Khan jokingly said, "Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padni chahiye. (my words should not bite me later). My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)."

