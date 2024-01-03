Breaking News
Inheritance of loss

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

On Koffee with Karan 8, Janhvi reveals sister Khushi hasn’t cried since fateful night of mom Sridevi’s demise

Inheritance of loss

Late Sridevi; (right) Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi

Inheritance of loss
A recurring theme on Koffee with Karan 8 this year has been personal stories. The latest episode featuring Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor is no exception. The Kapoor sisters bared their heart out to host Karan Johar on the Disney+ Hotstar offering, as they spoke about their actor-mother Sridevi’s untimely demise. When Johar shared that it took him two years to process the grief of losing his father Yash Johar in 2004, Khushi admitted that she felt ‘confused and lost’ after Sridevi passed on. “When it happened, it took me a while [to process my emotions], to accept it. I wasn’t crying all the time, I was just confused and lost. It did suddenly hit me after a while,” she recounted.  


As the two sisters revisited the fateful night, Janhvi remembered her younger sister being a pillar of strength. “When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room. I barged into her room howling. The minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She sat next to me, started comforting me and I’ve never seen her cry about it since.” To this, Khushi said, “I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone.”



