Karan Johar reveals some inside details about Saif and Sara on KWK

Listen to this article Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar reveals one trait that Sara Ali Khan has inherited from Saif Ali Khan x 00:00

Koffee with Karan has always given fans an insight into the lives of their favorite celebrities. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s epic unseen wedding video reveal, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about Raha, Sunny and Bobby Deol talking about their comebacks and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday discussing Orry, a lot of insider information have been revealed on Koffee with Karan season 8.

If you think that was all, think again. The filmmaker and show host Karan Johar has more details to reveal. This week, Saif Ali Khan will be seen on the show with mom Sharmila Tagore. And of course, the Pataudi Khandaan will be discussed.

While Sara Ali Khan has inherited a lot of good looks, skills and mannerisms from her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Karan Johar reveals one particular trait she has taken from Saif Ali Khan. Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, “I think Sara gets being indecisive from Saif, as per my observation. They both are very indecisive. Especially when it comes to her work. She is much better now because I've seen her grow up in the movies.”

In his defence, Saif Ali Khan said, “I am not indecisive anymore. I used to be. I used to be a lot of things.”

The promo for the episode was dropped on Christmas day. Saif Ali Khan looked handsome in a black suit while Sharmila Tagore, the evergreen beauty looked resplendent in a black saree.

"Yes Saif you are looking bewildered," commented Karan in the beginning of the promo video of Koffee With Karan 8. To this Saif said, "As I am often on this couch." Further, Karan asked Saif as to how Kareena's presence in his life has rubbed off on him. The actor was taken aback by the question and Karan immediately clarified that it's not meant to be a vulgar question.

