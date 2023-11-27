In the new episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol will be on the couch, spilling some beans

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Koffee With Karan 8

Listen to this article Koffee With Karan 8 promo: Rani Mukerji wants to 'expose' Karan Johar, Kajol stages walk out in new episode x 00:00

Rani Mukerji and Kajol are the next guests on Koffee With Karan 8 The promo was unveiled today on social media The episode featuring the cousins will go live on Thursday

Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, is keeping fans hooked with an interesting and unique lineup of celebrities. People were waiting for cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol to take them on a hilarious ride of gossips and fun revelations. The wait has finally ended. The actresses will be appearing in the next episode which will air on Thursday (November 30) on Disney+ Hotstar.

The promo of Rani and Kajol's episode released today. It begins with Rani revealing her plan to 'expose' Karan. Rewinding to the introduction segment, the filmmaker welcomed his 'first leading ladies'. Karan recalled his father, the late Yash Johar, waiting outside Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's set in Mehboob Studio. He revealed Sanjay Dutt met the veteran filmmaker and said, "Yash ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho?" In response to this, Mr Johar said, "Mere bete ne yahan set lagaya hai, main road pe aa gaya."

Rani went on to reveal Karan snatched food from her and even hit her. Kajol, in her playful element, said, "Abuse." During a buzzer round, Karan asked them to name a Kajol film in which Rani had a special appearance. Despite pressing the buzzer, the former couldn't answer. Calling her 'stupid', Karan said Rani had a special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Kajol couldn't stop laughing when she asked, "Rani had a special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?" Towards the end of the promo, Kajol staged a walk-out.

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote on Instagram, "We’ve hit the (reverse emoji) button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol & Rani back on the Koffee couch & it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!!(red heart emojis) #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from 30th November on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Apart from Rani and Kajol, the celebrity lineup of the season includes names like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and several others. Stars like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan have appeared already.

According to reports, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman were approached for Koffee With Karan 8. However, there's no confirmation whether they'll be a part of the show.