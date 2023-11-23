Breaking News
Koffee with Karan 8: Who does Sidharth Malhotra have a crush on besides wife Kiara Advani? Find out here

Updated on: 23 November,2023 02:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Sidharth Malhotra confessed to having a crush on Katrina Kaif. Our 'Kaala Chashma' nearly fell of our heads; can we blame him though? Who doesn't, right?

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8 has us all talking incessantly about our beloved students, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The boys brought their signature charm and chemistry to the Koffee Kouch.


Karan Johar made sure to grill them about their personal lives. But, during the rapid-fire round, the real answers started spilling out. Sidharth Malhotra even confessed to having a crush on Katrina Kaif. Our 'Kaala Chashma' nearly fell of our heads; can we blame him though? Who doesn't, right? During the new 'Koffee buzzer' round, Karan Johar posed some hilarious questions to VD and Sid. They were both playing fantastically well in the most 'politically correct' way. One of the questions in the round happened to be, "One person who you have a crush on?". Given the time constraint, as players need to respond within 3 seconds, Sidharth quickly said, Katrina Kaif and Scarlett Johansson.


When Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan realised Kiara Advani was not on the list, the two started giggling. Karan even mentioned how Sidharth is being politically correct after calling Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wife, Sidharth, quite on the spot, said, "Katrina is Baar Baar Dekho”. For the unversed, Sidharth and Katrina starred in the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' Varun, who was giggling the entire time, stopped and said, "Katrina is a beauty. And a lovely human being inside out.”


It was an eventful episode, among the many questions posed to Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar asked Sidharth Malhotra about the one thing he misses most about his single life. Without missing a beat, Sidharth said, “Secretly meeting Kiara (Advani)”. That made the KJO and Varun go ‘awwww’. The filmmaker also quizzed both actors on their married life. Varun is married to Natasha Dalal, while Sidharth tied the knot with Kiara Advani in January 2023. During the episode, Karan described how the two actors met for the first time.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding video went viral on social media, with fans gushing over their cute and romantic gestures. Sidharth revealed he was quite against putting out the video because he was afraid it might look forced. But designer Manish Malhotra and Kiara herself convinced him, and the world got a glimpse into their very romantic wedding.

A lot of the questions thrown at Sidharth during the rapid-fire round were also about his wife. Karan asked who he thinks has the best on-screen chemistry with him and Sidharth named his wife. "It is so good that we got married in real life," he said. The stars played lovers in the film Shershaah, and, like Karan said, it seems the on-screen love story has come alive in real life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

