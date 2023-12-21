Koffee With Karan 8: Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn share their views on actors of current generation

Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty shared their opinions on actors of current generation and how different they are from them

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn graced the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8' with his long time collaborator Rohit Shetty. The two have had many hits together including the 'Golmaal' franchise and the 'Singham' series that has now grown into a cop universe. The duo spoke about a lot of things but the one that caught the most attention was Ajay and Rohit’s opinion on the actors of the current generation.

The two agreed that the actors of the current generation are "very insecure." During the course of the episode, show host Karan Johar asked them, “What do you think about the newer generation of actors? Do you think they have that fighting spirit?”

Responding to the same, Rohit said that they are insecure mostly because of social media. He said, “I think too much insecurity or too much validation they need from social media, from people they don’t know. I think they are very insecure, I mean I don’t know why, but maybe they have their own thing because they are born in this generation.” Rohit also reflected on how stars like Ajay and Salman Khan react to the success and failure of their films. He said that whatever the outcome of their films, they will be seen sitting in their vanity vans and chilling. Ajay also said that the reason behind him not being seen at parties is that he is no longer invited to them and the reason for him not getting clicked at the airport is that he does not call the paparazzi.

Karan then asked the duo if the newer actors overthink, as he said, “How easily y’all did two-three hero films. I don’t see that happening today. I don’t think they have the security of doing two-three hero films.” Ajay touched upon the aspect of indecisiveness of the current crop of actors. He said: “I don’t think they have the security of doing solos also. They take 3 years to decide if they have to do this or that.”

