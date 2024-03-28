For her chooda ceremony, Kriti Kharbanda wore a lime green saree with an off-shoulder blouse and paired it with her mom's wedding dupatta.

Kriti Kharbanda Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kriti Kharbanda reveals many people tried to convince her to wear a different colour chooda instead of red x 00:00

Bollywood actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on March 15. The ceremony took place in Manesar at ITC Grand Bharat, near Delhi. On Thursday, Kriti dropped a series of pictures from her chooda (bangle-wearing) ceremony. Unlike her contemporaries, Kriti opted for the traditional red chooda set and revealed that many people tried to talk her out of it.

For the occasion, she wore a lime green saree with an off-shoulder blouse and paired it with her mom's wedding dupatta. The actress chose to take the vintage route and wore her grandmother's necklace set.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti's kaleeras were designed by Mrinalini Chandra, and were customised for the actress. A closer look showed a special message "You will marry me" engraved on them.

Kriti's photo album also showed her doing the chooda ritual on her family and friends where the bride shakes the kaleeras and whoever gets a piece fallen on their head is the next in line to marry.

She wrote in the caption, “Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha. It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren’t allowed to meet or see each other before the phera’s. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school. I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over. Laal chooda and traditional kaleera’s were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I’m so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn’t look back.”

Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in films such as 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish' and 'Pagalpanti'. Their wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions.