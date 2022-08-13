Kriti Sanon chooses love over revenge

Sources say Sanon’s actioner, inspired by 'Kill Bill', pushed to next year; actor to shoot Anurag’s film after wrapping up yet-untitled romantic drama with Shahid

Kriti Sanon

You can’t blame Kriti Sanon’s fans for eagerly awaiting the action thriller she has lined up with Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker has been giving mixed signals about the project being inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s cult film 'Kill Bill' — on one occasion, teasing fans by wearing a T-shirt with the film’s name printed on it, and on other occasions, by denying the reports of it being a remake. It will be a while before we find out exactly what the duo have up their sleeve, as the movie has been pushed to next year. Sanon, who recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Shehzada', will begin workshops next month for her yet-untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap

“Producer Dinesh Vijan has lined up a straight four-month schedule for the love story that is expected to roll in October. The film, said to be helmed by a debutant director, will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe. Towards the latter half of the shoot, Kriti will begin the physical prep for her actioner with Anurag,” says a source. If things go as per plan, Kashyap will take the movie on floors in March 2023. The source adds, “As of now, the timeline is tentative. It will depend on how Kriti’s film with Shahid comes along.”

A still from Kill Bill