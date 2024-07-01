Kriti Sanon on impact of her film 'Mimi': 'Discovered a little more about myself'

Actress Kriti Sanon has opened up about how her life changed post the film 'Mimi' that won her, her fist National Award as well

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has had a prolific career, balancing commercial blockbusters with meaningful cinema. However, the one film she holds close to her heart is 'Mimi', a project that not only won audiences' hearts but also earned her the prestigious National Award for her brilliant acting prowess. Reflecting on her journey post 'Mimi', Kriti opened up about how the film was a turning point in her career and personal growth.

In a recent interview, with Femina, Kriti shared her thoughts on how 'Mimi' has impacted her life. "There are some films that kind of open you up. A sort of release happens and, suddenly, you discover a little more about yourself. I think that happened with Mimi," she revealed.

Kriti further elaborated on her experience, saying, "Whenever you imagine a trailer of your life, you know that particular shot that has to be there. It was one of those moments. That film was one I was extremely passionate about. It gave me a lot to do as an actor and the satisfaction that I felt after performing was on another level altogether."

Kriti Sanon was last seen on screen in the film 'The Crew'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. It is a heist film where the trio play air hostess in a company that has gone bankrupt.

While Kriti's acting talent continue to shine, she is also making significant strides as a creative force in Bollywood. This year, she is set to turn producer with 'Do Patti', a project that promises to push the boundaries of storytelling and creativity. With veteran actress Kajol on board and under her production house Blue Butterfly Films, Kriti is poised to make a substantial impact on the industry as a producer.

Kriti wrapped the shoot of her first production in December last year. Announcing the wrap of the film, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Every film has a piece of my heart in it, but some have my soul too.. #DoPatti has had my heart, soul, brain, love, tears, dreams and more.. My first as a producer under @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial and I've thoroughly enjoyed this creative journey!! As my heart sinks knowing that this ride has come to an end, I'm grateful for the beautiful memories and the even more beautiful people who made it so special!"

"@kanika.d my brilliant writer and co-producer- I lovveee your passion for films and I'm so glad we did this together! here's to telling many more exciting stories together. @beatnikbob5 you've created magic with your vision & your quirky way of looking at basics! And oh yes, You're one of the coolest directors I've worked with! @kajol ma'am I'm so so glad I got to work with you again!! I love that you are so real in a not-so-real world! Thank you for always helping me give my best!

@tanviazmiofficial ma'am you are a rockstar! I love you and I'm so glad I got to know you! Thank you for being so warm and amazing!@shaheernsheikh can't wait for the world to see you shine bright in your debut!! † Glad to have found a friend in you! I May this be the beginning of a beautiful new journey in your life!

@martratassepp Martyyy you are brilliant and this film wouldn't have been what it is without you! Thank you for shooting it so passionately! And last but not the least thank you @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor and the entire team for making this beautiful story come to life!! Releasing 2024! Cant wait! @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial @kathhapictures"

