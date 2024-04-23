Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera asks Govinda to attend Arti Singh's wedding, says, 'don't take our anger out on her'

Krushna Abhishek's wife has made a public request to Govinda to attend Arti Singh's upcoming nuptials

Arti Singh's upcoming wedding is set to be a grand event, filled with music, celebration, and plenty of dancing. There's also excitement about a family reunion, with actor Govinda planning to join the festivities. Kashmera Shah is eager to meet her "father-in-law" at her sister-in-law's wedding. For those who aren't aware, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have had a public feud for years.

However, Krushna's wife Kashmera believes the wedding will be an opportunity to move past any hard feelings and focus on the positive.

“He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna’s wedding. If he was not coming for our wedding, we would have understood as he is upset with us. But it is Arti and she really wants him there (sic.)” She said to Hindustan Times.

In a plea for Govinda to mark his attendance, she added, “I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her (sic.)”

“It’s a happy occasion for the family, and we will welcome him with our open arms. I am his daughter in law. I will be meeting my father in law at the wedding, and will greet him by touching his feet (sic.)” she shared.

“Arti has nothing to do with what ensued between us. These things happen in a family, but that does not mean that we don’t love each other (sic.)” She concluded.

A little about Arti Singh and her beau

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and actress Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan. As the pre-wedding festivities have kick-started, photos and videos of Arti’s haldi ceremony have surfaced on social media. Clad in a pink and green lehenga, the bride-to-be danced her heart out to the beats of dhols with brother and actor Krushna Abhishek.

Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. She is the niece of actor Govinda and has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

While participating in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Krushna entered the house during the family round to support Arti. After staying away from their family for almost four months, the contestants finally met their loved ones. The emotional brother-sister duo had a heart-to-heart conversation. Krushna told her that the whole family was very proud of her as she played the game with utmost dignity.

With tears in his eyes, Krushna talked about a recent moment when he was shooting in Delhi and a few school children addressed him as Arti's brother. Krushna said that it was the proudest moment of his life and he was very happy that Arti had come this far in the journey.