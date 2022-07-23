Breaking News
'Laal Singh Chaddha': The most-awaited music video of the song 'Tur Kalleyan' to release July 25

Updated on: 23 July,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Laal Singh Chaddha poster/picture courtesy: PR


After releasing the first music video of the song ‘Kahani’ from the film Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers are all set to drop the magnificent music video of the song Tur Kalleyan on 25th July 2022. This music video is one of the longest shot sequences from the film. This video taps into the most picturesque locations of India. 

Sung by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, composed by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the audio version of the song was loved nationwide. ‘Tur Kalleyan’ plays a pivotal role in the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha. The song reflects on Laal’s transformational journey to self-love and finding himself. 

Meanwhile, the music video of Kahani, which was launched a few days ago was received well by the audience. Not only did the viewers enjoy the visuals but also appreciated Sonu Nigam’s vocals for this version. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

