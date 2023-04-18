Song 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much awaited 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is out now. The peppy beats of the song and the vocals by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Bhasin, Devi Sri Prasad are undoubtedly going to capture the audiences' attention

Cover of the song 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu'

Listen to this article 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' out now: Salman Khan rocks a lungi and sunglasses x 00:00

Song 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much awaited 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is out now. The peppy beats of the song and the vocals by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Bhasin, Devi Sri Prasad are undoubtedly going to capture the audiences' attention. The music video features Salman and his full team, dressed up in a typical south Indian attire with the men rocking lungis and the women shioning in their silk sarees.

Earlier today, Salman took to his Instagram feed to promote the song as well. He shared a picture of himself as he wrote in the caption, "Today 7:30 pm let’s dance chotu motu releasing , song was made for my chotu fans filled vit nursery rhymes but abb pata challa ke they don’t teach them any more , so apne apne bacchon ko yeh gana suna dena n enjoy it vit them"

Also read: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Salman Khan's first paycheck was Rs 75?

On Monday, The makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' released the song 'O Balle Balle' from the film. Sung by Sukhbir, the song implores you to 'Celebrate Eid with Bhaijaan in Punjabi style'. Sukhbir has also given vocals for the track 'Billi Billi'. The music video features a magnanimous set with bright colours and Salman's groovy steps.

The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will hit the big screens on April 21. The film will mark Salman's return to the screens after four years. Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The trailer of the film was released a week ago and received a positive response from fans. The film has all the elements one would see in a Salman Khan film- action, romance, comedy, and family.