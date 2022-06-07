‘Lived with Imposter Syndrome for 3 years’

Sanya, who has a promising line-up in Kathal and The Great Indian Kitchen remake, discusses overcoming self-doubt after Pagglait

One would imagine that Sanya Malhotra was on top of the world after her Pagglait (2021) won glowing reviews and the audiences’ love last year. Yet, the reality was different. The actor was struggling to give herself due credit. “Of the five-and-a-half years I have worked in Bollywood, I was living with Imposter Syndrome for three years. I believed I didn’t deserve the opportunities coming my way, and that my work wasn’t good. I was harsh on myself,” she recounts. It was only months after Pagglait’s release that Malhotra could channel the validation in a positive way. “Now, when I sit back and reflect on it, I am able to finally give myself my due. Yes, I have worked hard, and I deserve the work I am getting.”

Armed with the newfound self-love, the actor has reunited with Pagglait producers Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor for Kathal. Set in a small town, Yashowardhan Mishra’s directorial venture revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits go missing and Malhotra’s police officer character has to solve the bizarre case. “When you wear the khaki uniform, you have to be responsible — not as an actor alone, but the writing has to be right, too. The credit for this film goes to its writing. Hindi films tend to dramatise cops. But in reality, they are human. Yasho has highlighted that in his script. When you say something through comedy, people understand it easily. I am looking for stories that have a subtle message. I want to pick up characters that inspire me and other young women.”

