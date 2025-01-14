From Vicky Kaushal, Bhagyashree, and Raveena Tandon to Nimrat Kaur, several celebrities shared inside pictures from the Lohri celebrations.

Celebs Lohri celebration

The world celebrated Lohri yesterday on January 14, and now, after coming out of the festive mood, celebrities decided to tease the world by sharing some sweet inside pictures from their Lohri celebrations. From Vicky Kaushal, Prince Narula, and Raveena Tandon to Nimrat Kaur, several celebrities shared inside pictures from the Lohri celebrations.

Inside celebs Lohri celebration

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her Lohri celebration. While sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!!!" In the pictures, Raveena can be seen clicking selfies with her friends, while a snap has Raveena and Bhagyashree sharing a smile as they pose together. One video shows Raveena performing rituals.

Vicky Kaushal also shared pictures, and the Punjabi munda channeled his foodie self as he shared a glimpse of his Lohri feast on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Lohri."

Bhagyashree shared two posts from the celebration. While sharing a reel of her enjoying the festival, she wrote, "Lohri di lakh lakh vadaaiyan! Kitna nache, kitni panipuri khayi, kitni khushiyan batori. Dhol tashe, gur batashe

Sarson da saag & makki di roti

Always a fun nite with you."

While sharing a series of pictures in another post, she captioned it as, "About last night."

Nimrat Kaur's Lohri celebration was all about friends, food, and family rituals. While sharing a series of pictures from her happy time, she wrote, "Lohri, us, the best food and regal views!!

There was sarson da saag, revaris and gajjak…and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night."

Shraddha Arya, who is celebrating her first Lohri after becoming a mother, shared several photos with her husband and little twins. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Perks of being a Naval wife and living inside the Cantonment area... There’s waterfront, greenery, groceries & celebrations, all within the premises. Happy Lohri & Makar Sakranti from us to you! P.S. - The 2nd pic depicts - bachon ko ghar pe sula ke aayi."

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary shuts separation rumours

On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Prince Narula has shared pictures featuring Yuvika Chaudhary and Ikleen. While Prince opted for a white kurta and black pajama look, both the new mom and her little princess can be seen in their yellow and red traditional outfits. Though it wasn’t a collab post, this is the first time Prince has shared a picture with Yuvika since the rumors of trouble between them started doing rounds.

