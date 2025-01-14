Today, as Prince and Yuvika celebrate their first Lohri since the birth of their daughter, the Roadies fame has shared multiple pictures from there celebration

Prince Narula and Yuvika met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary had been in the headlines for quite some time now. There have been several reports regarding trouble in their relationship. Since the birth of their little one, there have been rumours that things are not okay between the two. But now it looks like the couple has decided to shut these reports with their recent post. On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Prince has shared pictures featuring Yuvika & Ikleen

Prince Narula shares pictures featuring Yuvika

Today, as Prince and Yuvika celebrate their first Lohri since the birth of their daughter, the Roadies fame has shared multiple pictures that show Prince carrying their little princess in his arms while Yuvika stands close to them with a dish of prasad. While Prince opted for a white kurta and black pajama look, both the new mom and her little princess can be seen in their yellow and red traditional outfits. Though it wasn't a collab post, this is the first time Prince has shared a picture with Yuvika since the rumors of trouble between them started doing rounds.

Fans react to the Happy family pictures

While reacting to their post, fans have showered them with love. One user wrote, "Finally, thank God, you guys are together." "Bohut dino baad aap dono ko ek saath dekh kar acha laga," another comment reads. A third comment reads, "Dono ko sath dekh kar bohot acha laga."

In the pictures that Prince shared on his Instagram, their daughter Ikleen's face is covered with a heart emoji.

About Prince Narula & Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9, where their love blossomed. Prince won the reality show and continued dating Yuvika. They tied the knot in 2018. In June this year, they announced their pregnancy and also held a grand baby shower in August.

Prince Narula and Yuvika documented their pregnancy journey on social media. However, the tension between the two began after the birth of their daughter. After delivery, Yuvika stayed with her mother for 45 days, sparking discussions and trolling online against Prince for missing the birth of his daughter. In his vlog, Prince explained the situation.