Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Updated on: 08 April,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Kangana Ranaut bought her new car, and the video of her in the swanky Mercedes-Maybach GLS is all over the internet

Kangana Ranaut buys new car

Kangana Ranaut has been dominating the headlines since she announced her entry into politics as a BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Since her announcement, the actress has been making several statements. Recently, the actress bought her new car, and the video of her in the swanky Mercedes-Maybach GLS is all over the internet.


Yesterday, a paparazzi account shared a video of the 'Tanu weds Manu' actress leaving a salon and entering her new car, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The car cost her around Rs 2.43 crore. Kangana also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S680, which cost her around Rs 3.6 crore. In the videos that have surfaced on Instagram, Kangana was seen in a stunning white dress.


 
 
 
 
 
Kangana Ranaut's Election:

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has officially taken the plunge into politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party's 5th list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections features Kangana's name alongside 111 other candidates. Kangana Ranaut will be contesting her first-ever election from her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Soon after the list was announced, Kangana Ranaut made her first media appearance where she wished the audience a happy Holi and talked about her decision to contest the elections. Addressing a public meeting on April 4, Kangana Ranaut said that the BJP is not run by the leaders but by its workers.

"This is the election of Prime Minister Modi. If you vote for Kangana, it will go to PM Modi. There should not be any shortage in our area. I have done some work in the film industry due to which I have got the name in the country and all over the world. I feel that till now I have not done anything that the people should elect me as their representative," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Chandramukhi' actress is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the "Thalaivii" director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns".

 

