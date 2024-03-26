Breaking News
Netizens pull up Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' remark on Urmila Matondkar amid Supriya Shrinate row

Updated on: 26 March,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As BJP launched scathing attacks on Supriya Shrinate following a derogatory post on Kangana Ranaut, netizens pulled up the actor's remark on Urmila Matondkar in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar Pic/Instagram

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, hit back at Congress leader Supriya Shrinate following a derogatory post about her. "Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X.


"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts, and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity...," she added.



As BJP launched scathing attacks on Shrinate, who clarified that some parody account on social media has made the concerned post, of which she has reported on X, a section of netizens pulled up Kangana's old interview on calling actor-politician Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star'. 

On Monday, Kangana conveyed her greetings to citizens, celebrated Holi with the party's district unit, and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me," Kangana told ANI. 

Kangana further said that she is also now the 'karyakarta' of the party, adding that whatever the party says, she would follow it.

"If the party (BJP) wins, I win. If PM Modi wins the election, we win the election. I don't believe that I am a superstar or actor, I have left (tayag) these things. I am the simple karyakarta of the party who will follow party order," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil. The production team is enthusiastic about the collaboration and is confident that this combination of stellar talent will deliver a film that captivates audiences across the globe. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

(With inputs from ANI)

