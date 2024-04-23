Arushi's latest performance was in the survival thriller 'Kaala Paani' set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Vaibhav served as a casting director for the Netflix show.

Arushi Sharma, Vaibhav Vishant Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Love Aaj Kal' actor Arushi Sharma shares pictures from her fairytale wedding with Vaibhav Vishnat x 00:00

Actress Arushi Sharma, who garnered fame with her performance in the film 'Love Aaj Kal' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her dreamy wedding with casting director Vaibhav Vishant. "Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you, everyone, for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arushi Sharma (@_arushisharma)

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding festivities took place on April 17-18 at Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Tavleen Chail, a luxurious getaway nestled amidst the Shivalik Ranges in Himachal Pradesh.

For their big day, Arushi opted for a pastel pink lehenga looking every bit alluring. Meanwhile, Vaibhav complimented her in a traditional sherwani in ivory and pink colour.

An IT engineer by education, Arushi Sharma made a brief appearance as Princess Sanjukta in the song ‘Chali Kahani’, in the Imtiaz Ali-directed venture 'Tamasha’ which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Cut to five years later, she found herself romancing Kartik Aaryan in the filmmaker's directorial ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

She later went on to feature in the Netflix film 'Jaadugar' alongside Jitendra Kumar and Javed Jaaferi.

Her latest performance was in the survival thriller 'Kaala Paani' set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Vaibhav served as casting director for the show.

In ‘Kaala Paani’, Arushi essayed the role of Jyotsna, a nurse by profession. Shedding light on her preparations for her part, the actress told IANS, “PTSD was the core of Jyotsna’s journey and I knew from the start that this is a fragile topic which has to be taken seriously. I prepared for 3 months to research about PTSD -watching movies, and YouTube videos where people are having an actual panic attack.”

She further mentioned: “To delve deeper I met a couple of trauma expert doctors to help me understand what people feel from inside, how they think, how certain things trigger panic attacks, and the process of breath work and heartbeat shifts. One can feel trapped under the burden of such emotions.”

“I built Jyotsna’s entire backstory taking notes from all the information I collected over these months and internalised. I was so engrossed into it that at one point I found myself having an actual panic attack, and that kinda scared me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav has worked in over 50 feature films and web series. Some of his work includes 'Haider', 'PK', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Badlapur'.