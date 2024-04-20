'Love Aaj Kal' actor Arushi Sharma marries casting director Vaibhav Vishant

Actor Arushi Sharma who is known for 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Kaala Paani' has tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant in Himachal Pradesh

Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant

Arushi Sharma, who is known for her performance in the film 'Love Aaj Kal' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has tied the knot. She got married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant.

Arushi and Vaibhav had an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by family and close friends. The couple looked resplendent as they exchanged vows and garlands. The wedding festivities took place at a luxurious hotel near Janedghat in Himachal Pradesh spanning from Aril 17 to April 18.

Reportedly, their wedding journey commenced with a cocktail party on April 17 from 7 pm to 12 am. This was followed by a Haldi ceremony on April 18 from 9 am to 10 am. The main wedding ceremony took place on April 18 from 4 pm to 12 am.

While Arushi is yet to share pictures from her wedding, their well-wishers took to Instagram to share glimpses from the beautiful ceremony. For their big day, Arushi opted for a pastel pink lehenga looking every bit alluring. Meanwhile, Vaibhav complimented her bridal wear in a traditional sherwani in cream and pink colour.

Vaibhav Vishnat is a casting director who has worked in over 50 feature films and web series. Some of his work includes 'Haider', 'PK', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Badlapur'. He also served as casting director in the Netflix show 'Kaala Paani' that was released last year. The show had Arushi Sharma play the role of Jyotsna, a nurse.

An IT engineer by education, Arushi Sharma made a brief appearance as Princess Sanjukta in the song Chali Kahani, in the Imtiaz Ali-directed venture 'Tamasha that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Cut to five years later, she finds herself romancing Kartik Aaryan in the filmmaker's next, Love Aaj Kal.

Arushi went on to feature in the Netflix film 'Jaadugar' that also starred Jitendra Kumar and Javed Jaaferi. More recently, she gave a stunning performance in the survival thriller 'Kaala Paani' set in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.