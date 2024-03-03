Sources say after the Heeramandi set-up is dismantled, Bhansali’s team to build Love & War set at the same venue in Film City after rains for November shoot

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

For the past few years, Sunil Maidan in Film City, Goregaon, has been home to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic creations, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and the upcoming Heeramandi. It won’t be any different for his next, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Sources say that after the Heeramandi set at Film City is dismantled this month, the production design team will begin the groundwork to build the love story’s universe at the same venue.

Grand sets and a larger-than-life appeal are Bhansali’s signature style. We hear the filmmaker, with his team, will head to the venue this month to share the vision he has in mind for the upcoming love triangle. A source tells us, “Over the next few months, the art and production design team will bring alive Bhansali sir’s imagination by creating miniature replicas of the prime sets, and get his approvals. The set construction will begin in full force after the monsoon, laying the foundation for a November shoot.”

By then, the lead cast will have honoured their prior commitments to focus single-mindedly on Love & War. “Ranbir will kick off the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana this month. He will wrap up the epic saga in time, to dive into Bhansali sir’s ambitious piece. The lead actors will have a straight six-month shoot, from November to 2025 summer, for the film to make its Christmas 2025 release.”