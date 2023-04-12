Lucky Ali apologises for his 'Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim' post; says 'intention was to bring all closer together'

Lucky Ali said that he realised how his post was controversial and said that his intention was not upset anyone. He has now deleted the controversial post

Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali has issued an apology for hurting the snetiments of a section of pepl with hs pevious post on social media. In his post, which caused a controversy, he claimed word the “Brahman” is derived from “Abram.” In the now deleted post, Lucky Ali said that Brahmasn are a lineage of Ibrahim. The comment dod not go down well witha section of people.

Lucky Ali said that he realised how his post was controversial and said that his intention was not upset anyone. He said that he intended to bring people closer together but his thoughts did not come out in the way he meant to.

"I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that,” he wrote on Facebook on April 12. “My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn't come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry,” he said in his apology.

While the ace singer has pulled down his previous post on Brahmans, the screenshot of the same is going viral. "The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves? [sic]” Ali had written.

Lucky Ali has been away from showbiz for quite sometime now. However, he continues to do live shows in India and abroad.

