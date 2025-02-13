The 'Devdas' actress, who has been married to Dr Nene since 1999, posted a touching video showcasing the couple's most romantic and candid moments, including snapshots from vacations, get-togethers, and parties.

Picture Courtesy/Madhuri Dixit's Instagram account

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit shares heartfelt birthday wish to 'man who stole' her heart, Shriram Nene x 00:00

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, with a loving birthday message.

The 'Devdas' actress, who has been married to Dr Nene since 1999, posted a touching video showcasing the couple's most romantic and candid moments, including snapshots from vacations, get-togethers, and parties.

In her Instagram post, Madhuri wrote a heartfelt caption, "To the man who stole my heart and still hasn't given it back, happy birthday, my love! Cheers to another year of being an amazing husband, and an even better human. Love you always!"

She shared her sentiments alongside the soulful song 'Ishq Hai X Rangrez' by Sahzad Ali and Nazia Sultana.

The couple, married for more than two decades, are parents to two children Arin and Ryan.

Shriram Nene also took to social media to express his gratitude on his special day. Acknowledging the outpouring of birthday wishes, he shared a reflective post celebrating not only his birthday but also his focus on health and wellness in the past year.

In his birthday post, Dr Nene wrote, "Celebrating another spin around the Sun with all of you. Thank you for all the amazing wishes and a great year. We achieved a lot together. Got my health on track and look forward to sharing my learnings with all of you, so we can be together for 100+ years. Here's to all of our happiness, good cheer, and prosperity. Thank you for all the wishes. With love, Dr Nene."

Known for his expertise in health and fitness, Dr Nene has been sharing his personal health journey with his followers, encouraging a balanced lifestyle and longevity.