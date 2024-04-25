Mahadev app betting case: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra cyber cell next week

Tamannaah Bhatia

Mahadev app betting case: Tamannaah Bhatia gets summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been reportedly summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell in connection with the promotion of a subsidiary app of Mahadev online gaming and betting application. According to a report in NDTV, Bhatia has been called in for promoting the viewing of Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches on the Fairplay betting app.

The actress has been summoned as a witness and asked to appear before the cyber cell next week. According to the report, a broadcaster complained that some IPL matches were also steamed illegally on the app. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already recorded the statement of singer Badshah and managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the betting case.

About the Mahadev app betting case and connection with Bollywood:

The Mahadev app betting case, which has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, has led to the summoning of top celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor, by the authorities. The alleged scam, worth thousands of crores, involves illegal betting platforms for various games, including live betting on Indian elections.

The case came to light through multiple FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh police and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Andhra Pradesh police, revealing illegal betting activities using these apps. Over 70 FIRs have been filed in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of accused individuals from across the country. They were involved in managing these apps and used Hawala routes to divert funds. The masterminds, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, were operating from Dubai.

The Enforcement Directorate’s remand application revealed that the first chargesheet filed by the Chhattisgarh Police implicated Alok Singh Rajpoot, Rampravesh Sahu, Kharag alias Raja Singh, and others for online betting in live ludo, football, casino games, and marks through Mahadev Book. These accused set up a system with laptops to collect money, created online IDs and placed bets through Mahadev Book.

How app operates, as per ED

The Mahadev app operates multiple websites and closed groups on chat apps. Users are provided with a contact number on their website, which can only be reached through WhatsApp. Upon contacting this number, users receive two separate contact numbers: one for depositing money and collecting points in IDs used for placing bets and another for redeeming accumulated points in designated IDs. These IDs are typically created on various websites like “laser247.com,” “laserbook247.com,” “betbhai.com,” “betbook247.com,” “tigerexch247.com,” “cricketbet9.com,” etc., based on the preferences of the bettors. These operations, including money collection, user ID creation, distribution of user ID credentials, and money distribution, are managed by panel/branch owners. The games are rigged to ensure panel owners do not incur losses, and despite initial profits for users, they are likely to lose money.