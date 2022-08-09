Maheep Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to attend Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis wedding bash

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' invitation card and the guest list are out. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and more to attend their wedding party this week!

Arjun Kanungo/picture courtesy: PR

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis have been dating for the past 7 years and now the duo are all set to tie the knot this week. While the wedding is set to take place on the 10th of August, there is a much-awaited party that is said to happen on the 11th night at Karan Johar's all-new joint in South Mumbai, Neuma!

Our sources confirm the party that is to take place at Neuma and we have also got our hands on the invitation card. That's not all, what's even more exciting is the guestlist of the party which comprises the industry's big wigs right from Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and moreThe theme of the party is said to be 'evening chic' and going by the invite and the venue, it's going to be a dazzling star-studded affair with everyone pumping out their A game in fashion.

Our source confirms that Arjun and Carla's wedding that will take place on 10th August is said to be a small and intimate affair and that's why they decided to have a party for all their friends as a post-wedding celebration.

The mehndi function is set to take place on 9th August and we for one can't wait to see the adorable and oh-so-good-looking couple's pictures from their functions! Stay tuned for more deets on the Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis wedding.