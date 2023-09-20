Mahesh Bhatt birthday: Alia Bhatt says her father 'is a very good actor and a singer, a good director but he is the best father'

Alia Bhatt with father Mahesh Bhatt

Listen to this article Mahesh Bhatt birthday: When Alia Bhatt called him 'best father' and 'very good actor' x 00:00

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen playing Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', said that her father Mahesh Bhatt is a "very good actor, director and the best father."

During the song launch of 'Ve Kamleya' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar, Alia was asked, according to her, whether Mahesh Bhatt was a good actor or a director. Alia said, "My father is a very good actor and a singer, a good director but he is the best father. And in films, Karan is genuinely a very entertaining actor. He would do everyone's part on sets. Karan Johar used to show the entire scene himself first while acting in everyone's style and we used to see him and enjoy it a lot. That viewing and showcasing on a daily basis was so entertaining."

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia's co-star Ranveer Singh was asked which character he finds the most entertaining when he talks to his inner actor, to which he replied, "I don't know which characters fulfilled me the most. Honestly, I am just grateful that I get opportunities to act, collaborate with the finest of the artists, and just be a part of this beautiful thing i.e. movie making, which itself is the greatest blessing."

"Above and Beyond that whatever love I have received from people - it's 'sone pe suhaga'. This is what I live for, what I was born for, this is my fulfilment and i am hopeful to continue to create memorable characters," he said.

'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' turned out to be a cinematic extravaganza, also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The film talks about a couple with contrasting personalities and different communities who decide to live with each other's families before getting married. The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir.

Alia recently won her first National Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing his reaction to the same, proud father Mahesh Bhatt had said, “Seeing my daughter receive the National Award for Best Actress fills my heart with immeasurable pride and joy. Her dedication and talent have shone brightly, and this achievement is a testament to her hard work and passion."

(With IANS inputs)