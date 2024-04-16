Did you know Boney Kapoor, who recently produced Maidaan, became a producer because he wanted to earn money

In Pic: Boney Kapoor

Listen to this article Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor recalls struggling days: ‘My father was in debt, we were in a sh**hole’ x 00:00

Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor is currently tracking the success of the sports biographical drama. The movie stars Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Did you know Boney Kapoor, who recently produced Maidaan, became a producer because he wanted to earn money

Boney Kapoor, in a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, opened up about the financial hardships and struggles his family faced in their early years. Boney also shared that his father was brought to Bombay by Prithviraj Kapoor. Boney recalled, “My father was brought to Bombay by Prithviraj Kapoor. My grandfather handed over my father to Prithviraj ji because my father left about 10-12 jobs. Left, in the sense, he was thrown out because he was siding with and supporting the workers, and fought for their causes.”

He further talked and shared that post the demise of his grandmother, Anil Kapoor and he decided that he would handle the production work as somebody had to run the show at home also. Boney revealed, “When my grandmother passed away, Anil and I decided that he will do acting and I will take over the production. Somebody had to run the show at home also. My father had a heart problem, we didn’t want to give him stress.”

Boney, in the interview, also talked about the beginning of hardship recalling an incident when the director of one of his father’s films died during production. Boney said, “My father was in debt. We were in a sh**hole.”

About Maidaan:

The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn), an esteemed football coach.

Maidaan, which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, was released in theatres on April 11, 2024. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively. Music is by AR Rahman, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

About Maidaan Box Office:

Maidaan is having a steady run at the box office. The biographical drama is getting good responses from the audience and critics alike. As per reports in India Today, the film has finally surpassed the Rs. 20 crore-mark at the domestic box office in four days. Amid tremendous anticipation, Maidaan made its cinematic debut on April 11, coinciding with Eid and sharing the spotlight with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.





