Maidaan: The teaser of Ajay Devgn's sports drama gives a glimpse of the golden era of Indian football

The teaser of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' was unveiled on Thursday. One minute and 30 seconds long, the teaser tells the story of a fight against the odds as it takes a period sports drama route

Maidaan's teaser

On Thursday, the teaser for Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' was released. The teaser, which lasts for one minute and thirty seconds, portrays a story of overcoming obstacles through a period sports drama.

The teaser opens with monochrome shots from the 1952 Summer Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland, and narrates the story of India's best-ever performance in football. The decade from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the 'Golden Era' of Indian football.



The film follows the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach from Hyderabad who led the Indian team in its most glorious days ever. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.



Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the film's screenplay and dialogue were written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively. The music is composed by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the crime thriller ‘Drishyam 2, directed and co-produced by Abhishek Pathak. The film was the remake of a 2021 Malayalam film with the same name and was the sequel to the 2015 film 'Drishyam'. It features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna in the second installment of Drishyam. The film was praised by critics and viewers. The performances of all the actors were appreciated by the audiences.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film ‘Bholaa’ is released today, i.e., March 30, 2023. It also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’.

Ajay Devgn will also be seen in his upcoming projects like ‘Singham Again’ directed by ‘Rohit Shetty’ and ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey.

(with inputs from IANS)