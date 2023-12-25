Malaika Arora made her first appearance in the city for a Christmas mass as her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time

L- Malaika Arora (Pic/Yogen Shah); R- Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura Khan

As producer-actor Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time on Sunday, several netizens wondered what ex-wife Malaika Arora was up to at the same time. As Arbaaz married make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday evening, Malaika was spotted making an appearance in Bandra. The actress was married to Arbaaz for 19 years before they got divorced. They also co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. On Sunday evening, a little after the wedding was over in another part of the city, Malaika was seen attending a Christmas mass.

In a paparazzi video shared on social media, the gorgeous Malaika was seen leaving after a midnight Christmas mass at a church in Bandra. She was accompanied by her family. For the midnight mass, Malaika was seen wearing a white dress with a formal blazer. She tied her hair into a sleek ponytail adorned with red ribbons, commenting the theme of the season. The actress obliged for a few pictures for the paparazzi before heading to her car.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz took to his social media handle to share his first pics with his bride. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this year, Malaika expressed her wish to remarry. “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," she told Brides Today magazine.