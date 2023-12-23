Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif revealed that she only wanted to be a model when she moved to Mumbai. She shared that she looked up to Malaika

Katrina Kaif

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif reveals she looked up to Malaika Arora during modelling days, says acting happened by accident x 00:00

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif recently revaled that Malaika Arora was one of her role models during her modelling days in Mumbai. The 'Dhoom 3' actress who has a successful acting career today recalled her journey to the top in an interview with Mashable India. She said that when she moved to Mumbai her only intention was to be a model and acting happened by accident.

“When I started as a model in Bombay, I intended to be a model. My role models were Madhu Sapre and Lakshmi Menon. Those were the supermodels of that time. And even Malaika actually. She was still modelling at that time. They were the women I looked up to. And that's what I wanted to be as a model,” Katrina said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from looking up to Malaika, Katrina was also connected to her through Salman Khan. In the early years of her career, Kaif was reportedly dating Salman Khan when Malaika was married to the superstar's younger brother Arbaaz Khan. While Katrina later dated actor Ranbir Kapoor before marrying actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021, Malaika divorced Arbaaz in 2017 before she started dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

During the interview, the host also asked the Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif if she likes road trips. To this, she said, “I did Zindagi Naa Milega Dobara, that was a road trip to Spain. It is a life changing experience, that’s all I can say. I had learnt a little bit here on Reclamation [Bandra] when you used to be able to ride bikes late night. When asked who taught her, she joked, “That will remain a secret”.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. She reprised the role of Zoya, an ISIS agent while Salman played Tiger, a RAW agent. The actress will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas'. It will mark her first film with actor Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer of the film was unveiled recently giving the audience a hint at what the film is about. As seen in the trailer, it starts off with a date on Christmas eve, but what follows is absolute chaos. Meanwhile, there are obvious elements of Raghavan’s direction that don’t go unnoticed and of course, all things Christmas hold significant importance in the plot, including carnivals, toys, the colour red, and beyond!