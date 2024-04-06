Breaking News
Bollywood News
Malaika Arora flaunts her 'no filter' look, see pics

Updated on: 06 April,2024 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Malaika Arora took to her social media handle to share some pictures of her getaway from the city. She shared some no filter looks of herself

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora took to social media to drop some pictures of her 'no filter' look on the gram. The actress took to her feed to share some pictures from her getaway out of the city. 


In the picture, Malaika is seen dressed in a comfortable white and blue kurta set. She is seen posing on the verandah of a house surrounded by greenery. 


"No filter me," wrote Malaika sharing the stunning pictures. 


Many took to the comment section to laud Malaik's youthful looks. 

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Looking lovely kameeni"

"You dont need any filter bcz your shine is amazing," wrote a fan.

Itni age ke bad bhi itna young kaise lg sakta hai koi," wrote another user. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Meanwhile, Malaika's life has been gathering much attention of recently, especially after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time in December. Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years before they got divorced. They have a son together. In a recent interview, Malaika discussed her perspective on "settling down" and how she evolved beyond that concept later in life.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Malaika explained the rationale behind marrying at 25, clarifying that there was no familial pressure influencing her decision.

“When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did,” she said. 

The 50-year-old actor, often a target of paparazzi, shared an incident where a publication not only discussed the cost of her outfit but also made derogatory comments. “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done life whatever level, it makes no difference,” she said.

malaika arora Entertainment News Instagram bollywood bollywood news entertaintment
