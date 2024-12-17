Malaika Arora recently channelled her inner Shah Rukh Khan as she recreated an unforgettable and iconic train scene from the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Malaika Arora

Listen to this article Malaika Arora ditches 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' for 'DDLJ', watch video x 00:00

Malaika Arora took to her social media handle to treat her followers to a very Bollywood-style video she shot with her team at a train station. Trains have played a very crucial role in several Indian films. One of the iconic moments of screen involving a train is in the climax of 'Dilwale Dulhania le Jaayenge'. In the climax, Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj extends his hand to pull in Kajol's character Simran who is seen running towards him. The moment went on to denote peak romantic moment and was recreated by many. This time Malaika also could not resist the urge to recreate the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the fashionista posted a video of her where she is seen recreating the popular scene with her team. Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote in the caption, “Channeling my inner SRK, but this time instead of chaiyya chaiyya on top of the train,it’s more like ‘Grab my hand and get IN the train!’ Recreating the DDLJ magic, one dramatic hand pull at a time, with my team holding on for dear life! @railminindia PART 2 of my train journey ….#DDLJFeels #SRKVibes #TrainDrama.” Arora featured in the widely popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the movie Dil Se where she dances on top of a train with Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Arora, dressed in a white tracksuit, can be seen helping her teammates board the train.

In addition to Shah Rukh and Kajol, 'DDLJ' also featured a range of talented actors, including Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995 and also went on to win the National Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

On the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, the film was re-released in theatres across several countries worldwide, including the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia, and Finland.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, was released on October 20, 1995.