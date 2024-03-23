Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Malaika Arora's son Arhaan's Dumb Biryani podcast: Salman Khan makes a special appearance, Orry has THIS to say

Updated on: 23 March,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Arhaan Khan recently posted a teaser video of the podcast on Instagram, giving a glimpse of what listeners can look forward to

Arhaan Khan's 'Dumb Biryani' podcast

Arhaan Khan's 'Dumb Biryani' podcast

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan's Dumb Biryani podcast: Salman Khan makes a special appearance, Orry has THIS to say
Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is getting attention with his first podcast called Dumb Biryani. He recently posted a teaser video of the podcast on Instagram, giving a glimpse of what listeners can look forward to. Given his family's influence in entertainment, there's a lot of excitement among fans about Arhaan's podcast debut.


Malaika Arora's son Arhaan's Dumb Biryani podcast


Arhaan Khan recently caused a stir on Instagram by introducing his very first podcast project, Dumb Biryani, in partnership with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. In the teaser video viewers got a sneak peek into their candid conversations, where they share personal stories and talk about their dreams. They discuss life's ups and downs and show excitement for what's to come.


What's more, the teaser hints at some exciting guests lined up for the show, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Orry, Aashish Chanchalani, and others.

Dumb Biryani is the first podcast series featuring Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma. Presented by Revolio Media, the show will be available exclusively on their YouTube channel. This limited series aims to give listeners a close look into the lives and experiences of the trio as they have open discussions about different aspects of life.

On Women's Day. The young star kid was seen distributing biryanis to underprivileged women in the city. A video of Arhaan distributing biryani to women from a truck labelled 'Being Haangry' is doing the rounds on social media. He handed out food packets to women and children and also interacted with them. 

Arhaan Khan has been displaying extreme ease while interacting with the paparazzi when he gets spotted around the city. While speaking to indianexpress.com about the ease with which his son Arhaan meets the paparazzi, father Arbaaz Khan had said, “They have taken a liking towards him, and fortunately, somehow he is very comfortable to pose. I have been very shy, and I have now become relaxed. After getting married, I have become comfortable. It has taken me years to feel at ease in front of the press, and stand and smile.”

He further said, "He is very comfortable because he has made them very comfortable. He has realised that in this era, this is unavoidable. The easier you accept it, the easier you bring it into your life, and probably use it to your advantage, the better it is". 

