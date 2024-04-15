Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2011. Later they adopted a baby girl named Tara in 2020.

Mandira Bedi is known for her work in movies like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Meerabai Not Out', and 'Vodka Diaries'. She has also been a part of shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', and 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', to name a few. The actress celebrates her birthday on April 15.

Mandira married Raj Kaushal, who was a filmmaker by profession, passed away after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. The duo tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2011. Later they adopted a baby girl named Tara in 2020.

In 2021, Mandira opened up about an incident when a troll attacked her adoptive daughter by posting nasty comments. Discussing the same in an interview with ETimes, Mandira said that she went ahead and got the accounts suspended.

She said, “I have faced trolling from the time I have been on social media. Initially, I used to respond to negative comments, but I realised I was giving these haters what they were seeking — attention. I don’t make statements, I am not rude, and I have never used social media to attack people or to make points. I use it to spread positivity. I don’t know what struck me that I went through the comments on this one photograph of my family. It was appalling to see those nasty comments for a little child. What kind of people say such disgusting things about a harmless kid?"

Mandira added, "Tara is innocent and too young to understand what happened, but it hurt me. I don’t give two hoots about nasty comments. I can laugh over them when they are about me but it’s not okay to attack my family, my children. I can’t take it. My claws will come out. My blood boils at the mere thought of what that troll said about my daughter. Some of my friends said that I should have ignored the troll, but a few of them reached out to the cyber cell and to Instagram, too. His account is suspended."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandira was last seen in ‘The Railway Men’. The series crafts a fascinating narrative inspired by genuine stories and set against the terrible backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak incident in 1984. It's a compelling examination of the incredible efforts made by Indian Railways employees who went beyond the call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

