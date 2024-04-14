Feeling motivated this Monday? Try out Mandira Bedi's fitness routine to get toned up!

Mandira Bedi aka the legendary fitness icon

Mandira Bedi Birthday 2024: From starting out on the unique TV show Shanti on Doordarshan to showing that women can also host cricket matches, Mandira Bedi has made significant progress in the world of Entertainment. Beyond her skills on screen, she's also admired for inspiring many on their fitness journeys.

Many people really look up to the actress as a fitness role model. Mandira is getting older like a fitness beast. To celebrate her birthday today, let's remember all the times she showed her strength during her workout sessions.

The actress sees fitness as a regular part of her life, something she doesn't skip even on Sundays. Mandira sticks to this principle, “All the exercises: 1 minute each. The whole circuit repeated 4 times.” While she is determined to abide by it all, she doesn’t shy away from anything.

Mandira excels in anything related to fitness. In another video, she mentioned getting into squash, showing her adaptability, quickness, and sharpness. She's really on top of her game in various aspects of fitness.

Even during her vacations, Mandira Bedi makes an effort to stay active. Check out the actress demonstrating her commitment to her passion.

About Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi rose to fame after playing the titular role in Doordarshan's Shanti, which was the first daily soap on Indian television. In an earlier interview, she stated that she is often typecast as a cop or criminal because she sports short hair.

Talking about her negative role in Saaho, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, she said, "I think people cannot imagine me in any other roles than that of a police officer or any negative character. I am stuck in stereotype courtesy my short hair."

Having started her career on television with the show Shanti, Mandira has mainly played the role of a liberal, strong-headed and progressive woman in shows like Aurat, CID, 24 and MTV Troll Police. Mandira also became a popular cricket show presenter.