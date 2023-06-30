Actress Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his second death anniversary today. The actress shared a beautiful video on Instagram, featuring Raj and their family

Mandira Bedi with Raj Kaushal (L); The couple with their children Vir and Tara (R), Pic/Bedi's Instagram

Listen to this article Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal on his death anniversary, pens emotional note x 00:00

Actress Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his second death anniversary today. The actress shared a beautiful video on Instagram, featuring Raj and their family. The video started with a handwritten note that said, ‘You left us two years ago on this day…We miss you, Raju.’ It also featured old memories and photographs of Mandira and Raj; as well as pictures with their two children, Vir and Tara. The single emoticon of a broken heart at the end summed up how bittersweet and difficult this time must be for the entire family.

Mandira also talked about the infectious goodness and energy of her husband and penned an emotional caption to accompany the video, “2 years. We miss you.. your larger than life presence, your zest for life, your big, loving heart, 💔”

Mandira’s friend and actor Rohit Roy wrote, “With you Mandy,” in the comments section and several fans offered their condolences and wished strength to the entire family. Many of these comments were from people who had lost loved ones themselves.

Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their baby boy Vir in 2011 and later adopted their daughter Tara in 2020, who was four years old at the time. Raj passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest in 2021.

Mandir Bedi rose to fame with her debut on TV through daily soap ‘Shanti,’ which used to be broadcasted on Doordarshan. Later, she had the opportunity to work in TV shows like Aurat, Dushman and the hit Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later also appeared in movies such as The Tashkent Files. Mandira also worked as a cricket commentator. Raj Kaushal was a filmmaker and directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo.