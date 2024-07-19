Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride

Shahid Kapoor

Mark your calendars! Shahid Kapoor's anticipated action thriller 'Deva' arrives on February 14th, 2025

Get ready for an adrenaline rush as Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are all set to light up Valentine's Day with their high-octane action thriller 'Deva,' starring none other than Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor 'Deva' release date

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. Shahid Kapoor plays a brilliant but defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

'Deva' will deliver an exhilarating and entertaining story that will leave audiences spellbound. Don’t miss out on this high-octane action thriller, releasing on February 14, 2025!

Previous news on Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva'

In this upcoming film, Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of an indomitable police officer promises to be a revelation. The intensity and edginess infused into the character, coupled with Kapoor's striking depiction of a determined cop, are poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said, “We're thrilled to bring 'Deva' to life in collaboration with Roy Kapur Films. This film promises to be a riveting cinematic experience, and we are confident that it will captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said “We are thrilled to embark on the exciting journey of DEVA with Shahid, Rosshan and Zee Studios. This is a script that has the potential to reach out to audiences across the entire spectrum, and with an incredible cast and crew in place, we

can’t wait to bring it to life. See you in cinemas worldwide with DEVA next Dussehra!”

Director Rosshan Andrrews shared his vision for the film, stating, "I am honoured to be directing ‘Deva,' and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor's exceptional talent and the combined efforts of our fantastic team, I am confident that ‘Deva' will give a different cinematic experience." With Shahid Kapoor's revelation of the title "Deva" along with his first look and the promise of an enthralling performance, anticipation for the film continues to soar, leaving fans and movie buffs eager for more insights into this upcoming action thriller.