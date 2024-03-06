Miss World 2024 finalist Sini Shetty dances to Aishwarya Rai's iconic songs like 'Nimbooda' and 'Kajra Re'

Miss World 2024 finalist Sini Shetty danced to Aishwarya Rai's iconic songs to showcase her dance prowess

Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty, representing India at the 71st Miss World pageant, paid a heartfelt tribute to Aishwarya Rai during the talent round. Aishwarya, who clinched the Miss World title in 1994, celebrates the 30th anniversary of bringing national glory to India this year.

Sini showcased her dance skills, performing on some of Aishwarya's iconic songs, including "Nimbooda" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, "Taal Se Taal Mila" from Taal, and "Kajra Re" from Bunty Aur Babli, among others. Sini shared her dance performance on social media, expressing her admiration for the Bollywood icon. “For my talent showcase at the 71st Miss World, I am thrilled to present a tribute to the unparalleled and stunning Miss World 1994, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Since her crowning moment, Aishwarya has set the Bollywood stage on fire, becoming a beacon of grace and talent.” She wrote.

“Growing up, I was mesmerized by her performances, often finding myself mimicking her dance moves. Today, as I stand here representing India, it feels incredibly fitting to honor this legend. She has been a source of inspiration to countless individuals through her journey. My performance tonight is a blend of Indian classical and Bollywood dance styles, a heartfelt homage to the legacy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🤍👸🏻,” Sini added.

Sini Shetty opens up on Miss World pageant

Sini Shetty, who was the winner of the Femina Miss India 2022 title, will be representing India at the upcoming Miss World pageant. Speaking to ANI, she expressed her happiness about the opportunity.

Sini said, "My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country."

Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. During the brief conversation, she also talked about the change she made in her career. "I call myself an accidental tourist...I feel everything happens for a reason. God has been kind. I studied accountancy. I got a job in marketing and now I have landed here competing for Miss World. It is one of the biggest pleasures in my life. I hope I am back on bigger things using this platform," Sini said.