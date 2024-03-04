India won the Best Designer Award under the Asia and Oceania category. The gown Shetty wore was a custom couture designed by the veteran Indian fashion designers - Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

Grand finale is set to take place at Jio Convention Centre on March 9. Image courtesy: AFP

One of the most coveted pageants in the world of beauty – Miss World has returned to India after a halt of 28 years. In a stiff competition between dazzling global beauties, Axelle René emerged as the Top Model amongst 117 contestants at the Miss World Festival. The event was held at Hotel Aurika, Mumbai.

René is representing Martinique from the Americas and the Caribbean category, while Sini Shetty is the fresh face to walk the ramp for India. With this victory, René has secured a fast-track entry into the Top 40 who will compete for the prestigious Miss World accolade, being held at the Jio Convention Centre on March 9.

Challenging René for the top spot was Miss Türkiye from the Asia category, who clinched second place, with Miss Botswana and Miss Slovakia rounding out the top four.

The theme of the festival is ‘beauty with a purpose’ and it’s the 71st edition of the ongoing pageant. Judge Jamil Saidi tells Midday: “For the Top Model title – we examine the number of clicks she can give to the camera. Next, confidence and expression are very crucial.”

Veteran fashion designer Archana Kocchar was also a part of the judging panel along with the 68th Miss World Vanessa Ponce from Mexico and the reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland.

India won the Best Designer Award under the Asia and Oceania category. Shetty wore a black bodycon gown that was designed by the Noida-based Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Entitled as 'Alya Sculpted Gown' - the front slit gown was laced with blue crystals, front slit and sheer fabric trailing from mid-waist.

“The designers are special to me as I won the Miss India title in 2022 wearing their masterpieces. I resonate with their style as the silhouette they craft is the class and chique of what India represents,” Shetty told the audience.

Under the America and Caribbean club, Victoria Disorbo from the USA won the Best Fashion Designer Award. Disorbo wore a golden gown designed by Miami-based fashion designer Nidal Nouaihed. The inspiration for this costume is 'Arunodaya' which in Sanskrit means the most auspicious rays of the sun, Disorbo told Midday.

For the Africa category, Ethiopian Rgat Afewerki Ybrah emerged victorious while Czech Republic bagged the first position under Europe for Best Fashion Designer Award. Wilnelia Merced of Puerto Rico – the Miss World 1976 also graced the event dressed in bejeweled white custom couture.