Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's first wife and yesteryear actress Helena Luke died in the US. The news of her demise was shared by dance icon Kalpana Iyer. Helena’s last post on Facebook was on Sunday which read, “Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why, discombobulated.” She reportedly wasn’t keeping well and failed to get medical attention on time, which led to her death. Helena was married to Mithun for four months before she filed for divorce.

Helena Luke wished she never married Mithun Chakraborty

In an interview with Stardust magazine, Helena spilled the beans on her marriage with Mithun. She shared, “I only wish it hadn’t happened, he was the one who brainwashed me into believing that he was the man for me, unfortunately, he succeeded. I’ll never go back to him even if he is the richest guy around. I haven’t even asked for alimony, it was a nightmare, and it’s over.”

‘Mithun Chakraborty was extremely immature’

Helena added, “I really believed him when he told me that he loved me. But when I got to know him better, I realized that he loved no one but himself. He was extremely immature, and though I was years younger than him, I felt much older. He was very possessive and accused me of seeing my ex-boyfriend Javed on the sly. I used to go blue in the face trying to convince him that I didn’t, but couldn’t succeed in eradicating his deep-rooted suspicious nature. It was only later that I realized he had a guilt complex. He himself was fooling around my back and thought I was doing the same.”

Mithun later married actress Yogeeta Bali. The two have four children, Mimoh, Ushmey Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, and an adopted daughter Dishani Chakraborty.

Mithun Chakraborty conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

At the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, Mithun Chakraborty was felicitated with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. His career began in 1976 with the film 'Mrigayaa', where his portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He subsequently won two more National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998).