Mother-to-be Deepika Padukone was last seen on the big screen in the magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The pan-India sci-fi film boasted of a cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas among others, and was directed by Nag Ashwin. Turns out, Padukone will not be resuming work anytime soon and is focused on her motherhood. For the same, she has turned down the American web series 'The White Lotus 3'.

Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. The couple will be welcoming their little one in September this year. According to a report in The Times Now, a source told them, "Deepika loves children. She bonds with them instinctively. You can be sure there will be no nannys or nanas to look after her child when it is born…I don’t think Deepika would ever let Ranveer share in parental chores. She will be a 100% hands-on mother,” a source cited by the news portal claimed.

The source further said, "That is so savage. I don’t think Deepika knows about it. Ever since she got pregnant, Ranveer has been protecting her from all toxicity on social media. Deepika is entirely focused on her impacting motherhood. She has not signed any new film. She said no to a very prestigious international series. I don’t think she will be back to work anytime soon".

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which she wrapped shooting before she started showing her baby bump. The film, which introduces her to the cop world as Shakti Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among many others.

Talking about The White Lotus, the internationally acclaimed series has two successful seasons behind it and stars Jennifer Coolidge in a pivotal role. In the upcoming season, K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink member Lisa will also be seen. She will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in the third season of the hit series. As with all castings for the third season, her role is being kept under wraps.

The cast already includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola. Reportedly, the season is set in Asia.