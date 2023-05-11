Mother's Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, B-Town moms who are successful entrepreneurs

While handling motherhood and an on-screen life is quite a task already, these Bollywood moms go beyond the barriers as they take on the role of successful women entrepreneurs. Let us take a look at these supermoms

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Bollywood moms are nothing less than super heroes! From filling in the responsibilities of motherhood to managing their on-screen life, these women are breaking boundaries for working moms. Apart from being fine actresses, these women have paved their way as entrepreneurs. Let us take a look at five B-Town moms who are also successful businesswomen.

1) Alia Bhatt

From being the global ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci to being one of the esteemed guests at the Met Gala 2023, there is no stopping for Alia Bhatt! On November 6, 2022, Alia turned mom to daughter Raha Kapoor. Learning from her own experience of pregnancy, Alia decided to introduce her own line of maternity wear for all the moms out there. The maternity wear was launched under the Ed-a-Mama label, which started off as a sustainable clothing brand for kids.

2) Anushka Sharma

Hailing from a non-filmy background, Anushka Sharma has worked her way up in Bollywood. Owing to her acting chops, Anushka has given hit movies like 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'PK' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. On January 11, 2021, Anushka gave birth to beautiful baby girl, Vamika Kohli. In 2014, Anushka launched a production named Clean Slate Films with her brother. Later on, Anushka launched her own clothing brand 'Nush', adding another business to her entrepreneurship portfolio.

3) Priyanka Chopra Jonas

A proud mama to daughter Maltie Marie Jonas, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making waves in B-Town and Hollywood. Starring in her maiden web series 'Citadel', the only way from here is up for the star. On February 1, 2023, Priyanka launched her affordable hair care brand Anomaly. Priyanka also owns a production house named Purple Pebble Pictures

4) Malaika Arora

A supermodel and supermom, Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast and a total diva. Owing up to her love for fitness, Malaika started her own yoga studio, DivaYoga. Malaika has also joined hands with Bipasha Basu and Sussanne Khan for the e-commerce website Label Life where she is the curator for the clothing line.

5) Shilpa Shetty

A mom to two kids, Shilpa Shetty has managed to maintain her commendable intensive fitness regime. While Shilpa Shetty is well known for her acting skills, the star is also an incredibly successful entrepreneur. Shilpa is the owner of the high end luxury restaurant Bastian in Bandra which often sees A-listers from Bollywood. Adding to her business ventures, Shilpa was the owner of an IPL team Rajasthan Royals and she also owns a chain of luxurious spas and salons named Iosis.