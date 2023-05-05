Giving major couple goals to their fans and followers, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a loved-up photo with his beautiful wife, Anushka Sharma

(Pic courtesy: Virat Kohli)

Listen to this article Virat Kohli posts loved up photo with Anushka Sharma, fans say, 'Rab ne bana di jodi' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who recently turned a year older on May 1, has been ruling headlines ever since the news of her Cannes debut broke out on social media.

Happily married to India's ace cricketer, Virat Kohli, all eyes are on Anushka right from the day she announced her highly-anticipated upcoming sports drama, 'Chakda Xpress', a sports biopic which will see Anushka essaying the role of India's cricket icon, Jhulan Goswami.

While Anushka is making waves for her Cannes debut and her upcoming project, 'Chakda Xpress', the star RCB batter, Virat Kohli, who is trending on the internet over his ugly spat with former cricketer and the official coach of Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir, posted a cutesy image with his beloved wife which has left the internet swooning over the couple.

Giving major couple goals to their fans and followers, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a loved-up photo with his beautiful wife, Anushka Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat, who is referred to as 'King Kohli' by millions of his fans across the world, captioned the delightful photo with nothing but two red hearts and one infinity sign emoji.

In the photo, while Kohli is seen sitting close to Sharma with his arms wrapped around her, the diva can be seen flashing a big smile as she poses for the photo with her cricketer husband.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Cannes debut, will honour women in cinema with Hollywood star Kate Winslet

The latest loved-up photo posted by Kohli where Anushka can be seen wearing a chic orange dress with puffed-up sleeves and the cricketer in a casual black shirt is making their fans and followers go gaga for all the right reasons.

"King and Queen", wrote a fan while reacting to Kohli's post.

"Always the best", read another comment from a fan.

"Rab ne bana di jodi", commented another fan with two red heart emojis.

"Strongest bond I've ever seen", commented another fan.

"Virushka", wrote another fan with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Meanwhile on the workfront, while Anushka Sharma has 'Chakda Xpress' in her kitty, Virat Kohli is currently seen in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, where he is playing for the Bangalore franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).