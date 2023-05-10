Shalini Pandey, star of films like Arjun Reddy and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, talked about her equation with her mother in an exclusive conversation with Mid-day.

Actress Shalini Pandey talks about how her mother dotes upon her

Mother's Day: Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey says her mother is obsessed about her | Exclusive

Shalini Pandey shot to fame as the female lead in the Telugu film Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame. During a recent interview with Mid-day, the actress talked about her equation with her mother.

She moved away from her family at a young age to get into the industry. Despite being an engineering student, she was always inclined towards movies and the world of showbiz. She began her journey as an actor with the 2017 Telugu movie Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which was a huge hit.



According to the actress who comes from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, her mother likes everything about her. "My mother is my biggest fan. She has been the best and she thinks that I cannot do anything wrong. She is obsessed about me," said Shalini when asked about her journey in the Hindi film industry.

Shalini mentioned that her mother has supported the actress in everything she has ever wanted to do and is very happy and proud of her daughter.



While talking about her journey, Shalini also mentioned how her father wanted her to follow academics. But later, he felt she is on the right track when she started working with Yash Raj Films, one of the leading production houses in the country. "We're fine with each other and he takes his own sweet time," said the actress.



Shalini will soon be seen in her upcoming movie 'Maharaja' with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. It is going to be her first period drama. It is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra. 'Maharaja' will depict the 1862 case of Maharaj Libel Case where the Maharaj filed a suit against Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and a reformer who wrote an article questioning the values of the Hindu sect, known to be Vallabhacharya Sampradaya, of which the Maharaj was a member.

Watch her interview here: