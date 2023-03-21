'Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan': Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh drop happy selfies with 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' star Rani Mukerji

To celebrate Rani Mukerji's latest release, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway', Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh met the star of the movie herself and took some cutesy selfies with her that you wouldn't want to ignore

(Pic courtesy: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Rani Mukerji's film, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is garnering a lot of praise from the audience. People from the Bollywood including, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol, and others praised the performance of Rani. Now, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have shared a happy selfie with 'Mrs Chatterjee' to celebrate the release of her film.

The 'Gunday' actor took to Instagram and posted a picture where Arjun can be seen posing with Rani and Ranveer. Rani wore a black outfit. Arjun and Ranveer also twinned in black outfits. He captioned the post, "Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan." With laughing and black emoji.

Ranveer also dropped a happy snap and wrote, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday!" with smiley emojis.

As soon as they shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with lovable comments. A fan wrote, "3 people I love the most," while other user commented, "All are my favourite". Recently, Rani paid a visit to the Golden Temple at a time when her film ''Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is running in theatres.

Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

