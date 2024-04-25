Breaking News
Mrunal Thakur is considering freezing her eggs: ‘You need the right partner who would…’

Updated on: 25 April,2024 02:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mrunal Thakur, who has maintained a low profile on her dating life recently opened up on freezing eggs to embrace motherhood on her terms. 

Mrunal Thakur Pic/Instagram

From a TV sensation to a Bollywood diva, Mrunal Thakur has seen unprecedented growth in a decade of her acting career. The actress is best known for her TV show – ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ – as well as her acting chops in films such as ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Jersey’, and ‘Sita Ramam’, which has developed a massive fan following across the globe. Mrunal, who has maintained a low profile on her dating life recently opened up on freezing eggs to embrace motherhood on her terms. 


Reflecting on actor Mona Singh’s statement on the subject, Mrunal told Humans of Bombay, “Relationships, I know it’s tough, but that’s why you need the right partner who would understand what the nature of your job is. Freezing the eggs, yes, I’m also considering that.”


 
 
 
 
 
Mrunal recently shared a picture on Instagram of herself in tears. Speaking on showing her vulnerable side, she said, “There were days where I didn’t want to wake up, I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did. Not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like a proof, there are days, and it’s absolutely normal for you to feel not okay.”

The actress, who has been subjected to trolling for having a curvy physique, said, “I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier I was so afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set the beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful.”

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen in 'The Family Star' which also starred actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.  Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marked the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Her recent release also includes the romantic film 'Hi Nanna,' starring south actor Nani in the lead roles.

Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

