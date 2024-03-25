Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mrunal Thakurs Holi plan is to celebrate it alongside Family Star team
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mrunal Thakur's Holi plan is to celebrate it alongside ‘Family Star’ team

Updated on: 25 March,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

This year will be special because I will be celebrating with my family of my upcoming film, ‘Family Star’,” Mrunal told IANS.

Mrunal Thakur's Holi plan is to celebrate it alongside ‘Family Star’ team

Mrunal Thakur

Listen to this article
Mrunal Thakur's Holi plan is to celebrate it alongside ‘Family Star’ team
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur loves the festival of colours and said that this time she will be celebrating with the team of her upcoming film ‘Family Star’ in Hyderabad. “I do love Holi. This year will be special because I will be celebrating with my family of my upcoming film, ‘Family Star’,” Mrunal told IANS.


The actress added: “I’m excited to kickstart the promotions for our film on the day of Holi and excited to spend time with them. It’s an auspicious day and what better way to celebrate than working for a film you have spent months of hard work on.”


'Family Star' marks Mrunal's first release of 2024, signifying a significant milestone in her career. Mrunal also looks forward to celebrating her first Holi and Ugadi in Hyderabad. Ugadi, a prominent festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mrunal Thakur holi Holi celebrations bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK