Mukesh Chhabra is a casting director known to everyone now, but behind every success story, there is one pillar of strength, and for Chhabra, Suniel Shetty was someone who played a huge part in his success. In his recent conversation, Chhabra shared that Suniel helped him set up his old office by gifting him his bungalow in Aram Nagar while he was working with Shetty’s daughter Athiya for her debut film ‘Hero’.

Mukesh Chhabra, in conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on a podcast for their YouTube channel BHARTI TV, shared, “When I started flourishing as a casting director, Suniel Shetty, who is one of the best human beings in Mumbai, had a bungalow in Aram Nagar called 160. At that time, I was doing a film with his daughter Athiya Shetty, Hero. So he told me, 'Why are you working in such a small office? Take my bungalow in Aram Nagar.' I said, 'I'm under a lot of pressure.' So he said, 'Don't worry, just keep doing good work.' That man doesn't tell anyone the good deeds he does. He gave me such a huge bungalow at Aram Nagar. He said, 'Don't worry about rent. You've done so much for my daughter, just take this bungalow.'”

He further shared, “I started my work there, decorated the new office, created a new logo, and inaugurated the office. When I did the inauguration, a lot of actors turned up, like Rajkummar Rao. I worked with my close friends and built the company together. Gradually, we reached a stage where now we have offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, and London.”

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Meanwhile, her brother Ahan Shetty recently made headlines after Sajid Nadiadwala accused him of his entourage costs.

Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the 2021 film Tadap, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. It was a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Directed by Milan Luthria, Ahan’s debut film was also produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty. Reports also suggested that after the threat of pulling his hand from the film, Suniel Shetty personally requested Sajid not to stop the project and even offered to help with the costs.