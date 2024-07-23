Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did you know Suniel Shetty gifted his Aram Nagar bungalow to Mukesh Chhabra for his office

Did you know? Suniel Shetty gifted his Aram Nagar bungalow to Mukesh Chhabra for his office

Updated on: 23 July,2024 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Suniel Shetty gifted his Aram Nagar bungalow to Mukesh Chhabra while he was working with Athiya Shetty on her debut film, 'Hero'

Did you know? Suniel Shetty gifted his Aram Nagar bungalow to Mukesh Chhabra for his office

In Pic: Mukesh Chhabra

Listen to this article
Did you know? Suniel Shetty gifted his Aram Nagar bungalow to Mukesh Chhabra for his office
x
00:00

Mukesh Chhabra is a casting director known to everyone now, but behind every success story, there is one pillar of strength, and for Chhabra, Suniel Shetty was someone who played a huge part in his success. In his recent conversation, Chhabra shared that Suniel helped him set up his old office by gifting him his bungalow in Aram Nagar while he was working with Shetty’s daughter Athiya for her debut film ‘Hero’. 


Mukesh Chhabra, in conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on a podcast for their YouTube channel BHARTI TV, shared, “When I started flourishing as a casting director, Suniel Shetty, who is one of the best human beings in Mumbai, had a bungalow in Aram Nagar called 160. At that time, I was doing a film with his daughter Athiya Shetty, Hero. So he told me, 'Why are you working in such a small office? Take my bungalow in Aram Nagar.' I said, 'I'm under a lot of pressure.' So he said, 'Don't worry, just keep doing good work.' That man doesn't tell anyone the good deeds he does. He gave me such a huge bungalow at Aram Nagar. He said, 'Don't worry about rent. You've done so much for my daughter, just take this bungalow.'”



He further shared, “I started my work there, decorated the new office, created a new logo, and inaugurated the office. When I did the inauguration, a lot of actors turned up, like Rajkummar Rao. I worked with my close friends and built the company together. Gradually, we reached a stage where now we have offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, and London.”


Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Meanwhile, her brother Ahan Shetty recently made headlines after Sajid Nadiadwala accused him of his entourage costs.

Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the 2021 film Tadap, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. It was a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Directed by Milan Luthria, Ahan’s debut film was also produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty. Reports also suggested that after the threat of pulling his hand from the film, Suniel Shetty personally requested Sajid not to stop the project and even offered to help with the costs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suniel shetty mukesh chhabra athiya shetty Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK