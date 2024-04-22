Breaking News
Mumbai actress and Ravi Kishan’s alleged daughter Shinnova files suit, demands DNA test

Updated on: 22 April,2024 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shinnova urged the court to declare she is the biological daughter of actor-politician Ravi Kishan born out of his relationship with Aparna Soni.

‘Hiccups and Hookups’ actress Shinnova, filed a civil suit in a Mumbai court on Saturday against actor and BJP's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan claiming he is her biological father, and sought a DNA test.


As per PTI, the 25-year-old urged the court to declare she is the biological daughter of actor-politician Kishan born out of his relationship with Aparna Soni.


Shinnova has south a permanent injunction restraining Kishan from, in any manner, refusing to accept her. 


She has also moved a writ petition before the Bombay High Court for quashing an FIR registered against Soni and others in Uttar Pradesh after she held a press conference in Lucknow. 

The case was registered in the UP capital under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence ) 386 (extortion), and 504 (intentional insult) on the complaint of Kishan's wife Priti Shukla three days ago.

As per the plea, Soni and Kishan entered into a relationship and got married in 1991 though they could not reside together for long due to some personal problems. She was born on October 19, 1998, but by then it came to light that Kishan was already married, the plea claimed.

Given these facts, it seems Kishan and Soni decided among themselves that their child would call the actor "uncle", the plea said.

 
 
 
 
 
Recently when Shinnova and Soni visited the BJP leader to offer best wishes for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, he misbehaved and refused to meet them, the plea alleged. Following this they held a press conference. 

The suit in Dindoshi court will be heard on April 25, while the writ petition is likely to come up before Bombay HC next week. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Kishan was last seen in 'Maamla Legal Hai' which has been renewed for a second season. The show stars Naila Grewal, Anant V Joshi, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles and was released on Netflix. 

Kishan was also seen in the film 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao.

On the other hand, Shinnova is known for the series 'Hiccups and Hookups' which also featured Prateik Babbar, Lara Dutta, Meiyang Chang, and Meera Chopra. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

